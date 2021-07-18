A good cover design can be increasing your book sell!

I can help you to design your book cover and interior.

Hire me : https://www.fiverr.com/share/KdZKpz

#ChildrenBookCover #BookCover #Cover #ChildrenBook #Design #KindleKdp #paperbackcover #KindleCover #InteriorDesign #Manuscript #interior #Amazon #KDPcover #rejectedCover #Fix #bookcover #bookcoverdesign #bookcovers #kdpamazon #kdppublishing #kindlebookcover #kdpbooks #lowcontentbooks #notebooksandjournals #kindle #publishing