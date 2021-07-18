Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yogesh Danu

Splash Screen Idea for Figma App

Yogesh Danu
Yogesh Danu
  • Save
Splash Screen Idea for Figma App ux vector ui logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I am excited to share the Splash Screen Idea for figma I've been working on, with you. I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave any suggestions and thoughts.
And have a Good Day!!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Yogesh Danu
Yogesh Danu

More by Yogesh Danu

View profile
    • Like