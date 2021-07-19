🖇 Share Modal

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hi all,

One of the most used functions of Bild is sharing of files, projects and feedback. Users can invite groups, guests or the closest collaborators to a project.

Bild enables you to view designs without nagging other teams. With CAD and ECAD file viewers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers finally have a common ground to communicate and collaborate.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
— Interaction design
— Responsive Design

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

