Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mukhlasur Rahman

Corporate Business Brochure

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman
  • Save
Corporate Business Brochure multipurpose indesign template business and finance clean creative minimal professional company brochure business brochure corporate brochure
Download color palette

Size: Letter
Pages: 14 pages
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.25 in
Working file: indesign cs6,
Files included:INDD,IDML.
Minimum Adobe indesign cs4.
Font used: Download link Included in help file

Buy From creativemarket

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman

More by Mukhlasur Rahman

View profile
    • Like