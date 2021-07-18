Manisha Ghosh

Eye Lashes beauty parlour Logo

Manisha Ghosh
Manisha Ghosh
  • Save
Eye Lashes beauty parlour Logo logo design branding
Download color palette

This a eyelashes beauty parlour logo create in Adobe Illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Manisha Ghosh
Manisha Ghosh

More by Manisha Ghosh

View profile
    • Like