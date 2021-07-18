Maksuda Khatun

Prime Bazar

Prime Bazar illustration design 3d logo design gradient color logo brand maker logo mark logo design branding logotype logo business logo e-commerce logo
Prime Bazar E-commerce logo design for a contest. I hope you all like my concept and appreciate my work. Give me inspiration for more better and better concept. Thanks to all.

    • Like