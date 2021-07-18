Nawamon Chanprapun

Vaccay: App Icon

graphic icon app icon tourism travel ui app
Vaccay, Flee and free from crowd, is an app project I did with my friends aiming to promote tourism in southern part of Thailand.

Team
Plathong https://rsara.net
Jeen https://khunjeentl.com
& me ;)

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
