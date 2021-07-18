Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adriana Eka Prayudha

HBX App Layout Exploration

Adriana Eka Prayudha
Adriana Eka Prayudha
  • Save
HBX App Layout Exploration ui ux app
Download color palette

Learning to redesign existing HBX Apps based on my idea. Hope you'll like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Adriana Eka Prayudha
Adriana Eka Prayudha

More by Adriana Eka Prayudha

View profile
    • Like