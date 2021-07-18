Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jan Skrabalek

Social Media Management App UI

Social Media Management App UI social media tool mobile dashboard competitive analysis social media account create a post productdesign uidesigner uxui saas content planner analytics app social media management mobile design ui
Back when I was a social media manager, I always wished someone would make a tool that has no limits and works seamlessly on every device.

Here is my exploration of how it could look like. 🙌

Until next time,

J

