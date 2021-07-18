Dark UI design for the leading tool for Amazon

Hi! 😎

Today I am sharing with you one of my completed projects in a dark theme. Type W - The leading tool for Amazon data aggregation.

😇 Don't forget to give feedback, please.

Do you like it? Press 🖤

———

Do you have a project idea?

🔥 I will do a quick analysis and give you my recommendations.

———

👋 Feel free to contact me.

Say hello: podolyanko.s@gmail.com

Telegram: @p_ssv