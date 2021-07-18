Greenshot Logo Reimagination

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently installed Greenshot on my windows, and the icon kicked off to an idea for logo redesign for the app. While the current design works perfectly, I thought there were room for improvement.
I adhered to the original concept in this case, so I won't be pouring out the symbolism here. I darkened the background for better contrast. Since the name suggests green, I had no other options but to keep the green. But I played with the hue a little bit for fun.
In my opinion, a centered composition serves better than a tangled, cropped-out one, so I changed the angle too.