Fluid Micro Interaction

Fluid Micro Interaction motion design graphic design motion graphics ui kapwing smartanimate figma fluid designs fluid ui interaction
A gesture based fluid motion design using #Figma #SmartAnimate #kapwing
Experience here >>> https://kapwi.ng/c/0P8czf9t

