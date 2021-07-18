🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys,
This is new Professional Business card with Logo design .You can use your business for development and your company.
Business card with Logo design.
Features:
* Easy customizable and Editable File.
* EPS,AI,JPEG,PDF
* Free Font Used
*CMYK & RGB colors (300DPI resolution)
*free mockup
If you need any design Please contact with me :goutam1982roy@gmail.com
...............
Thank you for watching this shot.
If you need any design, Please contact me.