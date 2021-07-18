Girder UI Kit - Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
A few months ago I completed my case study in this App.
This application makes it easier for users, especially Civil Engineering students in the learning process.
I'm sharing the full story of this case study on medium.com and I hope you like it!⚡️
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback.
Thank you and have a nice day!