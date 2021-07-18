Angga Aditiya Putra

Girder UI Kit - Mobile App
Hello!
A few months ago I completed my case study in this App.
This application makes it easier for users, especially Civil Engineering students in the learning process.
I'm sharing the full story of this case study on medium.com and I hope you like it!⚡️

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback.
Thank you and have a nice day!

