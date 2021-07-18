Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glassmorphism - Dashboard UI Design - (1440 x 1024)

Glassmorphism - Dashboard UI Design - (1440 x 1024) uiux ui trends glass ui web ui desktop ui app glassmorphism figma web design dashboard ui graphic design design ux design ui design ux ui
Here's my First Ever Attempt on UI Designing.
Tried the popular Glassmorphism UI:
Created using Figma, for Desktop/Web(1440 x 1024).

