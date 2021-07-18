Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bg Logo design

Bg Logo design bg logo logo illustration design icon branding vector typography illustrator graphic design
Hello Guys,
This is new Professional Logo design .You can use your business for development and your company.
logo design.
Features:
* Easy customizable and Editable File.
* EPS
* Free Font Used
*CMYK & RGB colors (300DPI resolution)
*free mockup
If you need any design Please contact with me :goutam1982roy@gmail.com
...............
Thank you for watching this shot.
If you need any design, Please contact me.

