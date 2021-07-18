Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
maryam rasoulzade

Tck smart home application"2"

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade
  • Save
Tck smart home application"2" onboarding application illustration design smart home designing smart home application smart home app design ui design ui kit smart home app home application smart home ux design ui
Download color palette

With this application💡, you can easily control your home appliances remotely. 🎛️
You can also add other buildings to the list besides the house🏠
{Part2}

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade

More by maryam rasoulzade

View profile
    • Like