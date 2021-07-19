🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
HOLOGRAPHIK® — STUDIO LAUNCH
After a year of planning and hard work I am incredibly excited to finally share the news that my new studio, HOLOGRAPHIK®, is officially live.
It has been a long and hard journey and there have been many hurdles that I had to overcome, but it was all worth it, because now I can fulfill my vision of creating outstanding visual solutions that will make an impact on the design industry. Every challenge I faced along the way made me more persistent in the pursuit of my goal, and after overcoming all those challenges I feel more prepared to face the ones that might appear in the future.
This is a very exciting chapter for me and I can't wait to share more information about it in the future.
HOLOGRAPHIK® - 1 Year of Making and Preparing
Stay up to date with everything HOLOGRAPHIK®:
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
