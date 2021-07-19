HOLOGRAPHIK® — STUDIO LAUNCH

After a year of planning and hard work I am incredibly excited to finally share the news that my new studio, HOLOGRAPHIK®, is officially live.

It has been a long and hard journey and there have been many hurdles that I had to overcome, but it was all worth it, because now I can fulfill my vision of creating outstanding visual solutions that will make an impact on the design industry. Every challenge I faced along the way made me more persistent in the pursuit of my goal, and after overcoming all those challenges I feel more prepared to face the ones that might appear in the future.

This is a very exciting chapter for me and I can't wait to share more information about it in the future.

HOLOGRAPHIK® - 1 Year of Making and Preparing

