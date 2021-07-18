Mahesh Jethani

Portfolio Presentation Mockup

Mahesh Jethani
Mahesh Jethani
  • Save
Portfolio Presentation Mockup figma mockups portfolio dailyui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
Thanks for visiting!!
Tried creating mockup for portfolio presentation in figma.

Let me know what you think

PS: I post daily new UI shots and designs, do follow me here

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Mahesh Jethani
Mahesh Jethani

More by Mahesh Jethani

View profile
    • Like