Dipo Apelehin

Custom Closets- Web based Closet maker

Dipo Apelehin
Dipo Apelehin
  • Save
Custom Closets- Web based Closet maker web ux web ui hero section web design uiux ui
Download color palette

Custom Closet was designed solely to capture the elegance that is the brand. The sharp edges and quiet yet stark colours push an air of seriousness allowing the website that touch of quality.
This project took awhile to complete and I am grateful for it's completion.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Dipo Apelehin
Dipo Apelehin

More by Dipo Apelehin

View profile
    • Like