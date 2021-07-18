Redesign - Digital Wallet App

Hi, folks!

After doing some brainstorming and analyze from the UX side, here is redesign from Digital Wallet App by Dhika Endi. Hope you like it! Feel free to leave feedback and advice.

— — — — — — — — — —

Want to collaborate?

📧 Email Us: choirulpratama211@gmail.com

Also check my other social media:

Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

Thank you.