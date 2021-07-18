Dinahar

Ecommerce App User Interface

New to UI Design but not to Graphic Design. I've started my progress on a career path that I've been delaying myself for quite some time searching for a job I have no interest in.

I aim to work on my UI/UX skills(et) with the infinite resources available on the web (for free). I'm not currently looking for a job, but experienced designers please do connect and let me know your opinions on my work :) I will be posting more often

I've designed one according to better ergonomics and one with aesthetics in mind. Which one is better? Let me know.

