Zoodiac Advertising Agency Logo and Brand

Zoodiac is a different agency. Asking why? It's called "Zoodiac" not "Zodiac" and it has cool minimal stars on its logo. why? the brand's essence: "making differences to shine among others"
in their logo, I used stars to show the "Aries constellation" which is a famous symbol for being first and it makes the logo a perfect unique thing as it should be.
