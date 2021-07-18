Roman Tochenyuk

Internet shop "Welcome Mobi"

Internet shop "Welcome Mobi" mobile desing mobile shop internet ux logo design vector illustration icon branding ui 3d graphic design
Hi friends 👋🏻

I had a story, since I just started thinking about a career as a designer, one person gave me a test 3 years ago to create a design for an online store that sells mobile phones. I didn't know design apps, but I did everything in Photoshop. Do you think the design is good?

