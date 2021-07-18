Internet shop "Welcome Mobi"

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi friends 👋🏻
I had a story, since I just started thinking about a career as a designer, one person gave me a test 3 years ago to create a design for an online store that sells mobile phones. I didn't know design apps, but I did everything in Photoshop. Do you think the design is good?
Press "L" on your keyboard for like. Thanks for attention!