Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fakhri Azmi Husaini

Shopping App

Fakhri Azmi Husaini
Fakhri Azmi Husaini
  • Save
Shopping App shopping shop design mobile ui mobile app mobile uxdesign ui ux uidesign
Download color palette

Hello 😎

Stay simple and be humble! Here my new exploration of the shopping app. Hope you like it, guys! Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Fakhri Azmi Husaini
Fakhri Azmi Husaini

More by Fakhri Azmi Husaini

View profile
    • Like