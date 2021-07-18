Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fahrizal

Exploration - Mobile banking app homepage

Fahrizal
Fahrizal
Hire Me
  • Save
Exploration - Mobile banking app homepage payment app credit card app e wallet app homepage jenius mobile bank app ux design design application ui android mobileapp mobiledesign uidesign
Download color palette

Hi there! I just made a ui exploration for a banking mobile app homepage. I'm trying to put all the menus on above the fold screen. I hope the user can notice all the features, and no need to scroll up.

Please give me your opinion, It's nice to get feedback! :)

I'm available for new project, send your email to f.bimantara@gmail.com

Thank you!

Fahrizal
Fahrizal
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Fahrizal

View profile
    • Like