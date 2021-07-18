XT

Waze - App Icon for Onyx Theme

Waze - App Icon for Onyx Theme design illustration logo branding ios jailbreak icon pack icon design ios app design
Designed a clean and beautiful Waze icon as part of my latest update to my icon pack called Onyx. Let me know what you think!

Any feedback / likes are heavily appreciated!

