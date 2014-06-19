E3 Cover Images

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a cover for one of the topic pages that @ally palanzi and I created for E3. E3 was crazy for Polygon.com. There was a huge amount of games and tech to be covered. So we created and giant beautiful E3 hub where you could get info on all your favorite games. Each cover has its own unique animated polygon color! I'd make a gif but it doesn't translate well. Go check it out. http://www.polygon.com/a/e3-2014