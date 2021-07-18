Ari Darsan

Thesis Presentation Website

Thesis Presentation Website company vector ui graphicdesign
I used website for presentation my bachelor degree thesis from Public Health Department Siliwangi University Tasikmalaya. I build the website by myself using React JS and material UI.
The website is live, you can check HERE

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
