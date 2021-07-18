Md Jewel Rana

Modern B letter logo

Md Jewel Rana
Md Jewel Rana
  • Save
Modern B letter logo motion graphics illustration flat letter logo vector design branding creative design graphic design minimalist logo minimal logo modern logo logo design logo
Download color palette

Hey!
Here's MY new logo design . Please share your opinion how is it?
Feel free to contact me here: jewelrana7545@gmail.com

You can follow me here 👇
→ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/graphic_flow_bd/?hl=en

→ Behance: https://www.behance.net/mdjewelrana

→ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mdjewel.rana.94043626/

→ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/md-jewel-rana-51b2a118a/

→ Twitter: https://twitter.com/jewelrana540

Md Jewel Rana
Md Jewel Rana

More by Md Jewel Rana

View profile
    • Like