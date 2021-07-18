Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marlon James

Daily UI 012 - E-commerce Shop

Marlon James
Marlon James
  • Save
Daily UI 012 - E-commerce Shop daily ui mobile ui design
Download color palette

The theme of day 11 was e-commerce shop. This is one of the few times I've used brown as my primary color

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Marlon James
Marlon James
UI/UX Designer

More by Marlon James

View profile
    • Like