Tea House E-Commerce UI Design

Hello, everyone!

In order to emphasize my specific target which is for food & drinks, and in this case, i made a whole project for a tea brand. The project is not real, but more as a case study to show my skill as a UI Designer for a tea brand shop website. As for my process in making this project, i made this in Figma, while looking at other references regarding the same niche for a tea brand client and i put my own spin into these designs. I hope everyone enjoy this, if you all want to see a more elaborate process of this project, go to my portfolio website > https://www.axellartsdesigns.com/projects-6

That's all for this one here, Thank you!