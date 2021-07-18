Tea House E-Commerce UI Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, everyone!
In order to emphasize my specific target which is for food & drinks, and in this case, i made a whole project for a tea brand. The project is not real, but more as a case study to show my skill as a UI Designer for a tea brand shop website. As for my process in making this project, i made this in Figma, while looking at other references regarding the same niche for a tea brand client and i put my own spin into these designs. I hope everyone enjoy this, if you all want to see a more elaborate process of this project, go to my portfolio website > https://www.axellartsdesigns.com/projects-6
That's all for this one here, Thank you!