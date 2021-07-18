Axell Kalalo

Tea House E-Commerce UI Design

Tea House E-Commerce UI Design
Hello, everyone!
In order to emphasize my specific target which is for food & drinks, and in this case, i made a whole project for a tea brand. The project is not real, but more as a case study to show my skill as a UI Designer for a tea brand shop website. As for my process in making this project, i made this in Figma, while looking at other references regarding the same niche for a tea brand client and i put my own spin into these designs. I hope everyone enjoy this, if you all want to see a more elaborate process of this project, go to my portfolio website > https://www.axellartsdesigns.com/projects-6
That's all for this one here, Thank you!

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
