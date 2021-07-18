Arpan Chandra Das

Engaged Eyes Logo 2021

Arpan Chandra Das
Arpan Chandra Das
  • Save
Engaged Eyes Logo 2021 typography logo logo
Download color palette

Client brief -
Hello, we have a marketing company called "Engaged Eyes". Looking for a modern, sleek logo. Perhaps something that uses two e's, or incorporates eyes in the logo. But perhaps not, we're not exactly sure what we're looking for but we'll know it when we see it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Arpan Chandra Das
Arpan Chandra Das

More by Arpan Chandra Das

View profile
    • Like