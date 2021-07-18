Proud Animator

Infinite Zoom

Infinite Zoom infinite loop zoom in infinite zoom logo illustration design character animation animation 2d animated gif animation after effects motiongraphics motion design animation
  1. infinite loop monstar Dribbble main.mp4
  2. Monstar-2-for-animation.png

Infinite Zoom animation in After Effects.
For my animation process you can checkout my youtube tutorial @https://youtu.be/V0p4U8q-hV8

