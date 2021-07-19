The Class landing page design

Hello dear friends!

Online education is the new normality — the problem in every online platform how to be different from the others.

How to attach new students and increase of lifetime value of each?

So the Class project came to me as a redesign and rebranded the platform. During the first phase of the work, the owner realised that people suffering from the primary fundamental problem - what to do with new knowledge? So the “Why” of the Class platform is to raise new talents and get employment for them. How to represent it properly?

Now it’s my turn. Look at this landing - does it reflect with the primary key why of the client? Is it evident that you can get know career boost?

I did everything I could to show it in a modern and fresh way. Simple and fanny illustrations it’s a symbol of the easiness of the learning process.

This project is something unusual and exciting for me. I am looking for new Portfolio cases. If you want something special and unique — reach out to me. Let’s make something beautiful together.

Design — Figma

