Bill Karimov

Abstract exterior in Bauhaus style

Bill Karimov
Bill Karimov
  • Save
Abstract exterior in Bauhaus style graphic design geometric figures bauhaus style abstract exterior bauhaus branding illustration figma design
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋
This is kinda abstract exterior in Bauhaus style.
Hope you enjoy it! 😉

IG | E-mail

Bill Karimov
Bill Karimov

More by Bill Karimov

View profile
    • Like