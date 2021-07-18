Moon

"Tùng Hạc đồng xuân" Mid Autunm 2021

"Tùng Hạc đồng xuân" Mid Autunm 2021 tung hac minh hoa mooncakes illustration trung thu mid autunm 2021 packaging
Bách Lạc Brand for mid autunm 2021. I am very happy when completed this project.

