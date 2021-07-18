🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Coinbase App Redesign
Please check our design concept by downloading design files and we make the Coinbase application flow is very easy to use by optimizing each option and screen.
