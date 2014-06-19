McGuire Design®

London, England - Client City Series Mockup

London, England - Client City Series Mockup client city series london england bus ferris wheel big ben
We had a lot of fun going through the process of this project with MD collaboration team @Luis Lopez Grueiro & @Robert McGuire on the MD Client City Series Illustrations. See the full illustration in the footer of http://mcguiredesign.com

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
