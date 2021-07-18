Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shihab Tuhin

Job Finder Apps

Shihab Tuhin
Shihab Tuhin
  • Save
Job Finder Apps website userexperience figma interface webdeveloper userinterface css dribbble appdesign html uxswipe interfacely webdesign ux graphic design ui app
Download color palette

Hey! Creatives.
Here I am designing for job finder apps.
where people easily search for new jobs, get alerts from new posting jobs, using tabs for different categories. Also, people can save previous time applying for jobs.

Hope you Like It.

If you need to work together then get touch with me this: vibreoorindigital@gmail.com

Shihab Tuhin
Shihab Tuhin

More by Shihab Tuhin

View profile
    • Like