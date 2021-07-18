Alex Oden

New insurance mobile app for motorcycle

Alex Oden
Alex Oden
Hire Me
  • Save
New insurance mobile app for motorcycle navigation button menu dark background deep clours motorcycle dark mode dark ui logo ui illustration design clean ui clean ux app design app
Download color palette

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot

Design made in Figma
Thanks for any feedback!

Alex Oden
Alex Oden
Hi,📧contact@aloden•nl
Hire Me

More by Alex Oden

View profile
    • Like