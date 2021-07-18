Mike Firkowski

Learn how to create accessible and aesthetic interface #4

Learn how to create accessible and aesthetic interface #4
I want to prove that design can be aesthetically pleasing and accessible at the same time. Here's episode 4 where I took a random shot from Dribbble and improved the accessibility there.

Here you have 5 practical tips that increase the contrast of your design and won’t hurt the aesthetics of the project.

This series was created for the Linkedin carousel, so it has a square layout. This is not the full version, if you want to see more check out this post on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6780451923905531904/

Cheers!

