The Double Lemonade Branding - Stand Mockup

The Double Lemonade Branding - Stand Mockup cool logo food logo drink logo flat design logo design lemonade logo fun logo simple logo typography logo typography stand mockup stand design realistic vector vector mockup branding logo
This is the branding for The Double Lemonade. Stand mockup using realistic vector. It's really awesome if it's applied in real life.

Need brand visual? Let's work together!
Email: ozi.dsgn@gmail.com

Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
