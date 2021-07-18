Abhishek Agarwal

Dropdowns

Abhishek Agarwal
Abhishek Agarwal
  • Save
Dropdowns different dropdowns various dropdowns minimal clean blue yellow green red user interface ux dropdowns ui challenge ui modern graphic design figma design concept design hire freelance
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for dropdowns. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

Which one did you like, the green dripping jelly, the cute regular rounded, the rusted chained, or the spiral one? Do let me know! 🔽
------------------------------
Don't forget to press (L)
Want to hire? Shoot your proposal to abhishekcse.602@gmail.com

Abhishek Agarwal
Abhishek Agarwal

More by Abhishek Agarwal

View profile
    • Like