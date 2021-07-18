Bread Improver Packet Design

It is a product packaging design project for DGatodan Brand. We create various packaging designs.

-----

Available for new projects, so feel free to reach out.

👇

☛ E-mail: mkalim.bd@gmail.com

☛ WhatsApp: +880 1839 678 552

For Order:

Fiverr

Check Full Project:

behance

Don't forget to appreciate & Comment.

Thank you