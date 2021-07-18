Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 18 - Dish sponge

Plastic Free July 18 - Dish sponge
Day 18 - Dish washing sponge
I want to switch to something more earth friendly. Does anyone know any good alternative/loofah brand? I've also recently found out that sponges can be recycled in Japan, thanks to Terracycle Japan! I'll pop by LOFT Ginza where they collect old sponges (any brand!).

