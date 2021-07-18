Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Florent Roux-Durraffourt

Home Page Photographer Website
This is the home page of the photographer website I designed and developed. This website belongs to Lisa Ribeiro, a french talented photographer specializing in portraits and fashion. She wanted her website to be colorful (she loves pastel colors) and very easy to use. She takes colorful and natural images, in a poetic atmosphere. You can see her website here : lisaribeiro-photographe.fr

Sun, rainbow and color gradients await you !
Hope you like it :)

