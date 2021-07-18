Barsha Dahal

CALM - PAPER CUT

CALM - PAPER CUT trending designer design inspiration dribbblers figma nature illustration design paper cut
What a beautiful and calming effect!! I just loved doing it! :)
What you think about paper cut effect?

I was inspired by ocean illustration to make this one.

