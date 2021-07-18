M Kalim

Toilet Cleaner Label Design

M Kalim
M Kalim
  • Save
Toilet Cleaner Label Design logo illustration biscuit packaging chips packet design packaging design branding print design toilet cleaner label design
Download color palette

It is a product packaging design project for EcoSafe Brand. We create various packaging designs.
-----
Worldwide Available for new projects, so feels free to reach out. ⁠
👇
E-mail: mkalim.bd@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +880 1839 678 552

M Kalim
M Kalim

More by M Kalim

View profile
    • Like