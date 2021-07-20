Ruslan Kovalenko

Sushi Delivery #2

Ruslan Kovalenko
Ruslan Kovalenko
Sushi Delivery #2 delivery app sushi animation catalog application app ui android ios navigation ui after effects interaction design design ux ui
Hi designers. Today i`ll share some cool interaction for sushi delivery app.
- Success order placement screen
- Burger menu design

Press like and share with your friends!

Full project on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113052389/Sushi-Icons-App

Video 1
Rebound of
Sushi Delivery
By Ruslan Kovalenko
Ruslan Kovalenko
Ruslan Kovalenko
